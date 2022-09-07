Now, a ‘combine book’ for all subjects for Class 1 to 8, says Kesarkar

While it has been a constant endeavour of the state education department to reduce the weight of school bags and impart higher quality education to school-goers, it has now come up with a unique idea of ‘combine book’ for all subjects of Classes 1 to 8 to be launched from the next academic year. State school education minister Deepak Kesarkar spoke exclusively with Hindustan Times about this new project under which textbooks and notebooks will be combined together and given to students.

“From the last many years, the state government is giving free textbooks to students in municipal corporation-, zilla parishad- and other government-run schools in the state. But there are many students who cannot even afford notebooks due to which they lag behind in studies. Many a time, these below-the-poverty line students have to wait for an NGO or other organisation to get books for studying. Hence, we have decided to start a new scheme for such students to get their right to education. In this scheme, a textbook and notebook will be combined into one single book. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative which we are launching in the state so after every lesson in the textbook, a few pages of notebook will be given for the students to write notes,” said Kesarkar.

“It will be a unique combination book which will be divided into four parts so students do not need to carry textbooks and notebooks separately. Through this, the weight of their school bags will also reduce. We have seen that children many a time forget their notebooks or where the notes have been written. Now everything will be in one book that too in chronological order,” Kesarkar said.

About the implementation, he said, “Currently, the design plans for such books for Classes 1 to 8 are being prepared. We have made 10 different types of patterns for these books and once the pattern is finalised, from the next academic year, these combined books will be given to students in their schools.”

Whereas parents welcomed the move saying it would certainly help their children in studies. Chaya Jadhav, a parent, said, “We have three children; two are twins studying in Class 2 and the third is a daughter who studies in Class 5. We cannot afford to buy textbooks and notebooks for all of them so we are looking forward to any NGO donating us the books. Now if we are getting such combined books, it will be really helpful not only to the children but also their parents as it will reduce the weight of school bags and the financial burden on us.”