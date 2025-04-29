Now Ajit Pawar instructs PMC & PCMC to give money for purchase of 500 new buses for PMPML

Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to give ₹150 crore and ₹100 crore, respectively, for the purchase of 500 new buses for the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML). Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to give ₹ 150 crore and ₹ 100 crore. (HT)

“I had recently instructed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to give ₹230 crore for purchasing new buses for the PMPML. PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Yogesh Mhase handed over the money to the PMPML not so long ago, and even the PMPML confirmed having received it. Now I have instructed the PMC to give ₹150 crore and PCMC to give ₹100 crore for the PMPML to procure 500 new buses,” Pawar said.

“I asked both the Pune- and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioners to hand over the respective amounts earlier. As the size of the PMPML fleet is small, we decided to purchase 500 additional buses. I asked to procure it from Tata Motors. As the company is based in Pune city, it decided to give us lower rates. When it is providing buses all over India and even at the global level, why shouldn’t we purchase buses from Tata Motors! We are planning to procure 500 more electric buses. But for that, we will take the central government’s help. In this way, we will add 1,000 new buses to the PMPML fleet,” Pawar said.

“Actually, the PMPML needs even more but we cannot force both the corporations to contribute more as they too have to run their business and spend money on other projects,” Pawar said.