Now pay 5,000 for illegal garbage burning in Pune

Following rampant illegal burning of garbage despite a ban, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has increased the penalty for illegal garbage burning tenfold from the existing ₹500 to ₹5,000 beginning Wednesday, May 22, 2024. In a move toward effective implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 in the city, the civic body has also increased the penalty for other violations of these rules, the officials said. No objections were received within a fortnight for the proposed penalty rates after which the new penalty charges were levied by the PMC from Wednesday, officials said. (HT FILE)

According to the officials, a public notice was issued for the proposed revised penalties for illegal garbage burning, failure to segregate wet and dry waste on the part of individuals and bulk waste generators (BWGs), and failure to process wet waste on the part of BWGs. No objections were received within a fortnight for the proposed penalty rates after which the new penalty charges were levied by the PMC from Wednesday, officials said.

Sandip Kadam, head of the solid waste management (SWM) department of the PMC said it is mandatory for individuals in housing societies and commercial establishments generating more than 100 kg of waste daily to segregate wet and dry waste as per the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016. “The BWGs, irrespective of residential or commercial establishments, should treat wet waste at their level. The inspectors have been asked to take necessary action regarding segregation, disposal and processing of wet waste. The new penalty charges will be taken from violators,” Kadam said.

A Kalyani Nagar resident on condition of anonymity welcomed the PMC’s decision and demanded that there should be effective implementation of the SWM Rules 2016. “There has been a spike in illegal garbage burning in areas like Kalyani Nagar, posing a health hazard. The PMC should take more stern action against repeat offenders burning garbage illegally,” the resident said.