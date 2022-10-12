Now, register cybercrime related FIR’s at all police stations in Pune

As per new guidelines issued by the Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Wednesday, residents can now register cybercrime related complaints at all 32 police stations in the city.

In his tweet Gupta said, “Pleased to announce, from now on citizens who face cyber fraud can walk into any of our 32 police stations to register your complaint.” (sic)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Gupta, cyber cell has been activated in all police stations in the city.

Currently, the complainants have to visit the cybercrime police station at Shivajinagar headquarters to register their grievances. This cybercrime police station was formed in 2018.

According to the guidelines issued, a cybercrime investigation and prevention cell has been formed at each police station where five dedicated police staffers under the supervision of police inspector (crime) will handle the complaints related to cybercrime. The decision has been taken to provide relief to the complainants who had to go all the way to Shivajinagar to register their complaints.

Kumar Ghadge, police inspector, Pune cyber cell, said, “Time is very crucial while investigating cybercrime cases. Now, people can save their time by approaching the nearest police station to lodge a police complaint. We have trained the staff at all police stations about how to investigate cybercrime cases. For any further technical help, we are here to help them.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, the cybercrime police station is mandated to lodge an FIR in cases where the fraud is over ₹1 lakh and investigation is transferred to the local police station. Now, after the decentralisation, this station will act as a nodal agency and frauds of over ₹25 lakh will be investigated from this police station.

Since 2018, the cybercrime police station at Shivajinagar has been the single point of contact for registration of cyber fraud related complaints. The percentage of registration of cybercrime related FIRs had been less despite a number of frauds taking place, as there was no arrangement to lodge an FIR at the police stations which forced citizens to travel long distances to Shivajinagar and even led to many of them cancelling their decision to lodge cases, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, decision taken by CP Gupta helps to decentralise the FIR mechanism as the same can be lodged at different police stations.