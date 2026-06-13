Now school bus CCTV compliance under RTO scanner

PUNE: The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune, has directed all schools in Pune- city and district to update complete details of their school buses on the department’s official portal by June 20, 2026. The move is aimed at ensuring compliance with school bus safety regulations, particularly regarding the installation and functioning of CCTV cameras inside school buses. After June 20, special RTO inspection teams will carry out physical verification of buses to confirm whether or not the CCTV cameras have been installed and are operational, and whether the information uploaded on the portal matches with the actual status of the vehicles. Any discrepancies or violations of prescribed safety norms could invite strict legal action against the concerned schools or transport operators.

Pune, India - Jan. 12, 2019: School Bus accident follow up :- Road in bad shape near Podar School on Katraj - Dehuroad bypass (Prachi Bari story) in Pune, India, on Saturday, January 12, 2019. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per the directive issued by the Pune RTO to school administrations on June 11, all schools and bus operators must log into the designated portal and update the required information. The portal has been revised to include additional safety-related fields, making it mandatory for schools to provide details such as the total number of owned or contracted school buses, availability of CCTV cameras in each bus, and whether or not those cameras are currently functioning. After the deadline, special RTO teams will carry out on-ground inspections of school buses and cross-check the details submitted on the portal. Any discrepancies or violations of the prescribed safety norms could invite strict legal action against the concerned schools or transport operators.

The decision has been taken in accordance with the Maharashtra School Bus Rules, 2011, and resolutions passed by the Pune District School Bus Safety Committee.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the existing regulations, all school transport vehicles are required to possess valid fitness certificates, insurance coverage, tax payment receipts, pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates and other mandatory documents. Drivers must hold valid driving licences and transport badges. Every school bus must have a functional CCTV surveillance system and a female attendant on board. In addition, police verification of drivers and conductors is compulsory. Buses manufactured after October 1, 2023, are also required to be equipped with a functional Fire Alarm and Protection System. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the existing regulations, all school transport vehicles are required to possess valid fitness certificates, insurance coverage, tax payment receipts, pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates and other mandatory documents. Drivers must hold valid driving licences and transport badges. Every school bus must have a functional CCTV surveillance system and a female attendant on board. In addition, police verification of drivers and conductors is compulsory. Buses manufactured after October 1, 2023, are also required to be equipped with a functional Fire Alarm and Protection System. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Authorities said that the exercise is intended to strengthen student safety and improve monitoring of school transport services. School administrations facing technical issues while updating the portal have been advised to seek assistance from designated officials at the Pune RTO office.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deputy regional transport officer Swapnil Bhosale said, “The safety of schoolchildren remains our highest priority. Through this portal-based monitoring system and subsequent physical inspections, we aim to ensure that every school bus operating in Pune district complies with the prescribed safety norms. Particular emphasis is being placed on the installation and proper functioning of CCTV cameras, as these systems play a crucial role in monitoring activities inside the bus and addressing safety concerns.”

“Schools must update accurate information on the portal before the June 20 deadline. Following this, our inspection teams will verify the details on the ground. Any school or operator found providing incorrect information or violating safety regulations will face appropriate legal action under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Maharashtra School Bus Rules. We urge all school managements and transport contractors to cooperate fully and ensure strict compliance with the regulations.” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}