Home / Cities / Pune News / Number of institutes offering diploma in Pharmacy increase to meet rising demand
pune news

Number of institutes offering diploma in Pharmacy increase to meet rising demand

There is an increase in the number of institutes offering a diploma in Pharmacy this year. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Dec 08, 2021 12:07 AM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE In an interesting trend this year, there is an increase in the number of institutes offering a diploma in pharmacy this year. As of date, 100 per cent admissions have been reported for the course (D-Pharmacy) this academic year. For the last 1.5 years, medical stores and the entire pharma sector has seen a spike in business, which has attracted students.

As per information given by the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, in the academic year 2021-22 a total of 30,049 seats were available for the D-Pharmacy course in 462 pharmacy institutes across the state.

In 2020-21 there were 28,402 seats available in 427 colleges, which means an increase of 1,647 seats and 35 new pharmacy institutes this year.

“Last two years have been very tough for our family, my father passed away due to Covid and now I have completed myClass 12 and took admissions for apharmacy course. Medical stores which did good business during the lockdown. Even the pharma companies were hiring people. So I decided to pursue acareer in this field and accordingly have taken the admission,” said Shankar Yedve a student.

RELATED STORIES

Another student Mangesh Chavan said, “There are various career opportunities after pursuing the pharmacy course and not just a medical shop. The pandemic has shown us how important the medical and pharmacy sector is and so I chose to pursue a career in this field.”

Talking about this trend, Ramdas Zol, president of the Association of the Management of Unaided Institutes in the rurals area said, “Once the student completes a diploma in pharmacy, s/he gets a legal licence to start his own medical store or mall. And we have seen demand for medical stores in the last two years due to the pandemic. This has attracted students. Also many pharmacy companies are continuously hiring students for their business growth for which the D-Pharmacy course is the basic qualification.”

