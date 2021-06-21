Number of passport applicants shrinks in Pune

The number of passport applications for police verification for 2021 have almost shrank by half going by the record of the previous two years.

In 2019, 1.34 lakh passport applications were received while in 2020, 57,695 passport applications were received. According to the police, the applicants have gone down due to an international travel ban due to Covid-19. According to the police verification department, there is a drastic increase in the number of passport applicants since the year began till date.

DCP (special branch) Mitesh Gatte said that since the outbreak of Covid-19 had an impact internationally, it was natural that the number of applicants seeking jobs, going abroad for studies and tourism came down for the current year.

“It is obvious that the number of passport applications have reduced. As of today, the wave is receding so there is a possibility that the number of applicants will go up in the next few days,” he said.

Police inspector Milind Gaikwad said “The number of passport applicants applying for tourism purposes is high and their choice is Europe and North America. There is an international travel ban and as a result those applying for jobs also don’t have much opening. All these Covid-19 related factors had led to a lesser number of citizens applying for passports.”

Passport applicants queuing up at police stations for getting their verifications done is a regular site in the city but during the past six months, a few persons are seen visiting the police stations due to Covid-19 fear and spread of infection.

Pune Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) releases 1,200 normal applications and 200 tatkal applications every day and a majority of them are being filled out quickly at this time.

Pune does not have direct connectivity with many international airports and currently has only one international flight from Pune airport, which connects with Dubai. The city due to its large pool of student population as well as IT professionals, the city had unprecedented growth in passports in 2019 and has seen the reduced numbers of applications with the onset of Covid-19.