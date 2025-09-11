Observers appointed to ensure transparency in engineering institute-level admissions

Pune: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has appointed observers for the ongoing institute-level admission process for Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) courses. Noida, India- February 24, 2025: Students arrive to appear for the first Hindi UP Board exam of class 12th at Government Inter College Sector 12, in Noida, India, on Monday, February 24, 2025. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

According to an official, institute-level admission round is being conducted from 8-15 September, across several private and self-financed engineering colleges in the state. Observers have been deputed to visit the institutions during this period, monitor the procedure, and submit a detailed report with supporting documents to the regional office by September 16.

After completion of four CAP rounds this year, more than 60,000 seats remained vacant. To fill these, institutes were allowed to conduct admissions at their level, known as Institute-Level Quota (ILQ) admissions.

There have been complaints in the past that some colleges misused this process by admitting students without following merit lists, charging capitation fees, or not adhering to reservation norms. Aggrieved students and parents have lodged complaints against such practices. Youth Sena’s state joint secretary, Kalpesh Yadav, has also submitted evidence-backed complaints to the DTE.

In response, the DTE has decided to deploy inspectors to ensure that institute-level admissions are conducted transparently. Colleges from both Pune and Nagpur regions have been included in this monitoring exercise. Pune division joint director Dr Dattatray Jadhav and Nagpur division joint director Dr Manoj Diagwhane issued circulars instructing inspectors to closely monitor the process and submit their reports along with necessary documents to the DTE.

“The inspectors are required to remain physically present at colleges during institute-level admissions between September 8 and September 15. Their task will be to verify whether admissions are being granted in line with Rule 13 of the admission guidelines. A comprehensive report, supported with all relevant documents, must be submitted to the DTE offices by September 16,” stated the official circular issued by DTE.

Maruti Jadhav, deputy director of Technical Education (Pune region), said, “To ensure compliance with the CET Cell’s guidelines, observers have been deputed across institutions. Their reports will help the department verify whether admissions are conducted as per the rules.”