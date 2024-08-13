Office-bearers of Mayani medical institute booked in alleged Covid fraud

The Satara police have registered a case against the office-bearers of Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre at Mayani for their involvement in the alleged fraud related to Covid pandemic, officials said on Monday. The Vaduj Police Station at Satara district had filed a case on August 8 for the incident that reportedly took place between March 1, 2020 and August 31, 2022. Financial benefits were illegally obtained under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana. (HT PHOTO)

The allegations suggest that the institute’s office-bearers fraudulently claimed benefits from the state government health schemes by falsely showing deceased patients as alive during the Covid-19 pandemic. Financial benefits were illegally obtained under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Dr Devidas Bagal, medical officer and district coordinator of these health schemes, lodged the complaint accusing the institute’s Arogya Mitra of manipulating patient records. According to the complaint, the Arogya Mitra allegedly submitted claims for deceased patients by falsely documenting their admission and discharge details.

The FIR states that the accused managed to secure an illegal claim of ₹80,000 for two patients during the specified period. Inspector GB Sonawane of Vaduj Police Station said a case has been filed and probe is launched.

Meanwhile, opposition parties and their leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) state unit chief Jayant Patil, had alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Jaykumar Gore, who was associated with the institute, is likely to be involved in the irregularities.

A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document).