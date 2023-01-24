Ola, Uber, prepaid taxi stands shifted to multilevel car park at Aero Mall

With the contract for private taxi stands getting over on Wednesday, airport authorities have shifted the Ola and Uber prepaid taxi stands to a multilevel car parking (MLCP) at Aero Mall from Tuesday.

A notification issued by the Pune airport’s official Twitter handle stated, “This is to inform all our passengers using Pune airport that from January 24, 2023, all pickup of Ola, Uber and commercial vehicles will be from the MLCP at Aero Mall.”

While the pickup point is on the second floor of the MLCP, waiting and parking of cabs has been relocated to the fourth floor. Flyers have easy access to Aero Mall via the foot-overbridge (FOB) located near D1 terminal.

The notification further said, “To reach the cab pickup zone on the second floor of Aero Mall, the flyer will have to walk for five to six minutes. Free porter service is available at the FOB escalator to help passengers carrying heavy baggage on escalators. Along with that, a free golf cart service will be available for elderly and women passengers with babies at the FOB and arrival gate.”

Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director, said, “We have shifted the Ola and Uber prepaid taxi stands to the MLCP from Tuesday. Pickup for all commercial vehicles will be from the MLCP.”

“In future, the Sainath Taxi Sangathana pre-paid taxi stand will also be shifted to the MLCP. Their contract was prepared by corporate headquarters. We have sent their file to headquarters and once we get approval, the prepaid taxi will be shifted to MLCP. Whatever space we are freeing up will be utilised for the proposed expansion plan of our new terminal building,” Dhoke said.

On Tuesday, when a Hindustan Times reporter visited the airport, it was observed that flyers were not facing any problems with the new arrangements made by the Pune airport authorities.

Kuldeep Nukte, a frequent flyer, said, “Multilevel car parking is a very good structure and it has ample space so it is a very good decision to shift the Ola and Uber pre-paid cab stands. Now, even if the cab has to wait for a longer duration, it will not face any problems.”

Ankit Patel, who was travelling with his grandfather, said, “My grandfather was happy using the golf cart service and escalators at Aero Mall. He did not face any tiredness before boarding the plane for Ahmedabad.”

Soniya Rathi, a flyer from Bengaluru, said, “Airport authorities have made good arrangements for parking and pickup by commercial cars at the MLCP. The parking charges are also very reasonable.”