Old FOB demolition work begins at Pune railway station, staircase taken down first

The Pune railway division has started work to demolish the oldest foot-overbridge (FOB) at Pune railway station in a phase-wise manner, with the staircase connecting to this FOB at platform number 6 being demolished first and construction of a staircase connecting to the newly-built FOB to begin soon. Since train operations resumed after the first, pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020, the old FOB was closed for public use.

“In the first phase of the demolition of the old FOB, we have pulled down the staircase at platform number 6 that was connecting to this old bridge. Whereas to help passengers connect with all other platforms, construction of the new staircase connecting to the new FOBs will begin soon,” Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson said.

As per the information shared by the railway, the Pune railway division carried out a safety audit of the old FOB earlier this year after it became risky for passengers. The railway administration found cracks in the FOB’s pillars apart from other issues that could compromise the passengers’ safety after which the FOB was closed for public use. Built sometime between 1925 and 1930 under British rule, this was the first FOB at Pune railway station connecting all six platforms.

Other than this centrally located FOB which is going to be demolished, there are three other FOBs at Pune railway station. One of them towards the Solapur end of the station was built in 2015, while the remaining two old FOBs are both towards the Mumbai end of the station with one of them opening on the Raja Bahadur road side. Whereas the new FOB built last year is wider and connects all six platforms.

Meanwhile, the work of the Pune Metro station, too, is underway towards the second entry gate of the Pune railway station. There will be a common ticketing counter at the newly-built FOB and metro station towards the second entry gate of the railway station.