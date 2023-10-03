On the lines of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rohit Pawar to undertake march to connect with youth

PUNE:

Meanwhile, the announcement of the march by Rohit Pawar has triggered murmurs within the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

On the lines of the Bharat Jodo yatra undertaken by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharad Pawar faction) leader and Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew Rohit Pawar has planned to undertake 850 Kms march between Pune to Nagpur to establish stronger connect with young population in Maharashtra.

Earlier this year, Bharat Jodo Yatra had become a grand success and got support from different quarters. On the same lines Pawar, who represents the Karjat Jamkhed assembly constituency in Ahmednagar district and is considered to be close to Sharad Pawar, has also planned the foot march between Pune to Nagpur which is going to start later this month.

Speaking in Pune on Tuesday, Pawar announced his ‘Sangharsha yatra’ to raise issues of youth and students in the state.

“My Yatra will start from Pune and will continue for 45 days, and the yatra will pass through various districts. During the march, we will hold dialogue with youth en route, note down their demands, and present them in the winter session of the state assembly in Nagpur,” said Rohit.

The NCP leader plans to raise issues of irregularities in exams, recruitment on a contract basis, and other concerns of youth.

“After witnessing several issues faced by youth in the country, be it related to contractual recruitment or various civil services exams, I became restless and sought the guidance of Pawar Saheb (NCP chief Sharad Pawar). We have now decided to take out a ‘Yuva Sangharsh Yatra’ from Pune to Nagpur,” Rohit Pawar said.

The march will begin on October 24 and go through 13 districts covering more than 800 km and will end in Nagpur during the assembly winter session.

According to Pawar, among the total population of Maharashtra, 40 per cent are youth. “But youths are not getting enough support from the government. Youths are facing unemployment. By considering that we plan to undertake Yuva Sangharsha Yatra,” he said.

When asked whether his march is on the lines of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rohit Pawar replied saying, “We often take lessons from senior leaders.”

Meanwhile, the announcement of the march by Rohit Pawar has triggered murmurs within the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and according to a senior leader, the march is likely to be an exercise of image building for Rohit Pawar.

Rohit Pawar however clarified that this yatra is not to position himself but to address the issues of youngsters. He also clarified that during the march, the party plans to use Sharad Pawar’s image on banners.

“During our march, party chief Sharad Pawar’s photo will be used on our banners, because of the efforts he is making for the state at the age of 83 and as young leaders of the party take inspiration from him,” Rohit Pawar said.

