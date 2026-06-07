One arrested, two minors detained in alleged rape case

Talegaon Dabhade police detained three individuals, including two minors and a cafe owner, for an alleged rape case involving a 12-year-old minor victim, said police on Saturday.

Police said in the last week, the accused brought the victim to the Talegaon Dabhade cafe, where he allegedly raped the minor girl. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On June 4, the minor victim, along with her mother, approached the police station and registered a case against the accused, who allegedly shared the minor’s obscene photographs on the social media platform.

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Police said during further investigation, when police took the victim into confidence, she revealed that another minor had allegedly raped her by threatening to upload her photographs on social media.

Police said in the last week, the accused brought the victim to the Talegaon Dabhade cafe, where he allegedly raped the minor girl. During further investigation, police revealed that the cafe was frequently used by school and college students, where the owner of the cafe allowed them to engage in illegal activities.

Following the information, the owner of the cafe was arrested, and two minors were detained.

Kanhiya Thorat, senior police inspector at Talegaon Dabhade police station, said, “During the investigation, it was revealed that one of the minor accused allegedly to upload the vitim’s obscence photographs, and by using these photos, another minor accused threatened the victim and raped her. We have detained all the accused, and further investigation is underway.”

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