One dead after land caves in at Pune’s Nanded City

One worker died and two others were rescued after being trapped under a heap of soil during drainage excavation work in the Nanded City area on Sinhagad Road on Monday. Police and municipal authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the collapse. Work at the site has been temporarily suspended. (HT PHOTO)

The incident occurred around 5pm during digging work for the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded Project for Pollution Abatement of River Mula-Mutha, implemented by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The deceased has been identified as Kaniram Prajapati, 55, a resident of a labour camp in Vadgaon Budruk. The two others who were rescued are Chetanlal Prajapati, 32, a resident of Wadjai Mata Mandir labour shed in Vadgaon Budruk, and Khurshid Ali, 27, a resident of Indrayani Heights in Nandedgaon.

Upon receiving the alert, rescue teams from the PMC fire department, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and Pune Metropolitan Disaster Response Force (PDRF) rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

Sujit Patil, a fireman with the PMRDA fire brigade, said, “We received a distress call around 6pm. Over 30 firemen were deployed, and we managed to rescue all three workers, but unfortunately, one of them was declared dead.”

Senior police inspector Atul Bhosale of Nanded City Police Station said, “We received a report from Navale Hospital. The incident occurred around 5pm near Kalashree Building when loose soil collapsed during pipeline work. The workers were extricated around 7:30 pm.”

Police and municipal authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the collapse. Work at the site has been temporarily suspended.