One dead in motorcycle, PMPML bus collision in Pune

A man died after he suffered serious head injuries when his motorbike collided head-on with a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus at Padmavati chowk on the Pune- Satara road on Tuesday around 12:30 pm.

The Sahakar nagar police identified the deceased as Siddharam Kumbhar (42), a resident of Sukhsagar nagar who was seriously injured and died on the spot.

Police sub-inspector (PSI) Mahesh Nalavade said, “The PMPML bus reached Padmavati chowk heading towards Katraj. At that time the rider overtook an autorickshaw while he was trying to take right turn, he collided with a PMPML bus.”

Siddharam was rushed to Sassoon General hospital but proclaimed dead on arrival. His body was sent for postmortem and the report is awaited.

“The driver stopped the bus after the accident. We got information about the accident at around 12:45. The PMPML bus has been seized and is at Sahakar nagar police station, “ said Nalavade. Siddhram was road construction labour, he added.

The process of registering a first information report (FIR) was in progress.