One suspected GBS case reported in Pune

With one more fresh suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) case reported on Sunday, the total number of cases has surged to 184 in the Pune district. Also, five suspected and one confirmed GBS death have been reported in the district, said the officials. As many as 89 patients have been discharged till now and 47 are in ICU and 21 are on ventilator support,

Out of these 184 suspected patients, as many as 155 patients have been diagnosed as confirmed GBS patients, said Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, joint director of health services.

As per the officials to date, the 184 cases reported in the state, include—37 patients are from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 89 are from newly added villages in the PMC area, 26 are from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas, 24 are from Pune Rural, and eight are from other districts. Besides, 89 patients have been discharged till now and 47 are in ICU and 21 are on ventilator support, added, Dr Kamlapurkar.