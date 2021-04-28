One-fourth of Pune police staff infected by Covid since last year

PUNE The Pune Police are one of the most affected by Covid along with medical staff and frontline workers in the city.

According to Amitabh Gupta, Pune police commissioner, at least 2,144 police personnel out of a total of 8,494 have been infected by Covid since last year.

He stressed that police are the most vulnerable and 16 personnel have succumbed to the infection.

“At least 2,144 police personnel out of 8,494 workforces in the city have been infected by Covid since last year. This is almost one-fourth of the staff and underlines that police are most vulnerable,” said Gupta.

Also, 1,812 personnel has recovered while 316 are still infected and are undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

“We have instructed senior officials from the department to take necessary precautions and also appointed a wellness officer at every police station to guide officials to take necessary precautions to curb the infection,” he said.

According to Gupta, most of the police personnel have been vaccinated so far. “In the vaccination drive that we started for police officials and their family members, 95 per cent of vaccination is complete. While 85 per cent of officials had received their first dose, around 10 per cent officials have got the second dose.”

Krishna Prakash, Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner, said, at least four personnel succumbed to the Covid infection during the first wave.

“We have 3,248 police personnel out of which 791 are infected, while 720 have recovered. We have 12 personnel admitted to hospitals while the rest are home quarantined. We have also completed 85 per cent of the first dose of vaccines and 42 per cent for the second dose,” he said.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has also set up a corona cell dedicated to enquire, check and provide help to the infected police personnel and their families.

“Through the welfare fund, we also bought 40 life-saving injections, immunity boosters and medicines to help the police post corona to regain strength,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nandkishor Pinjan, corona cell, PCMC.

