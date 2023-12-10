Onion auction may resume at Lasalgaon tomorrow

Onion auction at India’s largest wholesale markets at Lasalgaon and Pimplegaon in Nashik district is likely to resume on Monday as traders and farmers have decided to put on hold ongoing protests opposing the export ban. On Saturday, Maharashtra agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde said, a positive decision is expected about onion export in the next few days. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

While the auction on Sunday remained closed at all the 13 Agriculture Produce Market Committees, the farmers are worried that their stock of onions may get damaged.

The decision was taken mainly due to the harvest of onion by farmers and its arrival in the market. Since onion is perishable, keeping it in the farm for a long time can damage the crop.

On Saturday, Maharashtra agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde said, a positive decision is expected about onion export in the next few days. His remarks came amid deputy chief minister Devendra Fandavis held a meeting with minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal in Mumbai.

“The chief minister and two deputy CMs are in touch with Goyal and I am confident that a positive decision will be taken within a few days,” said Munde.

Centre on Friday prohibited the export of onions till March 2024. The DGFT notification issued said the export of onions will be, however, allowed on the basis of permission granted by the central government to other countries based on the request made by the countries.