Onion export: Govt monitoring situation, says Goyal

PUNE A day after the Centre banned onion export, Dr Bharati Pawar, minister of state for public health and family welfare, on Saturday said, she is confident that the government will rethink the decision after she met minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal. Dr Bharati Pawar said commerce minister Piyush Goyal is monitoring onion export situation. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pawar, who represents Dindori in Nashik district, known to produce onion, said during her meeting with Goyal in Delhi on Friday to discuss the latest decision, the commerce minister told her that the government is monitoring the situation and a report has been sought in the regard.

“The government is with the farmers. I am confident that some solution will be found as Goyal has assured me that the government is keeping a close watch on the situation and a report is being sought,” Pawar said amid farmers and traders continuing with their protest on the second day.

At many places including the Lasalgaon wholesale market, the onion auction could not resume as traders and farmers sought a reversal of the decision.

The government banned overseas shipments of onion with effect from December 7 till the end of March 2024, a notification by the directorate general of foreign trade stated.