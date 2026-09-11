Onion prices climb to 60-65 per kg in Pune as arrivals drop

PUNE: Onion prices rose sharply across Maharashtra over the past month, with retail rates now touching ₹60-70 per kg in Mumbai and ₹60-65 per kg in Pune, following a drop in arrivals from major onion-growing belts.

Thane, India - May -26 2026: (in thane Onion market ) Meanwhile, the fall in onion prices has triggered protests among farmers across Maharashtra, including Nashik. The central government has increased the onion procurement price by ₹345 per quintal, fixing it at ₹1,580 per quintal (approximately ₹15 per kilogram). However, farmers have termed the revised rate inadequate and warned that their agitation will continue until they receive at least ₹24 per kilogram for onions. Revised government onion procurement rate: ₹1,580 per quintal Approximate market rate: ₹15.80 per kilogram Farmers demand: Minimum ₹24 per kilogram Petrol price hikes continue to impact transportation and daily essential goods across the state ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Tuesday, May -26, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times )

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Traders and Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) officials attributed the increase to reduced supplies from Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune and Solapur.

At the Lasalgaon APMC in Nashik, one of the country’s largest onion markets, wholesale prices of good-quality onions touched ₹55 per kg, while inferior-quality onions are selling at ₹45 per kg.

“This is the highest wholesale price in the last two years. There is a possibility of a further increase over the next month until onions from neighbouring states such as Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka begin arriving in larger quantities, which could bring down prices,” said Lasalgaon APMC officials.

Current arrivals at Lasalgaon are around 9,000 quintals, about 50% lower than normal, according to APMC sources.

Lasalgaon APMC chairman D K Jagtap said the sharp fall in arrivals pushed up both wholesale and retail prices.

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{{^usCountry}} “The prices will come down within one month when onions from other states start arriving. I do not foresee any major further rise in onion prices in the mandis,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The prices will come down within one month when onions from other states start arriving. I do not foresee any major further rise in onion prices in the mandis,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The rise in wholesale onion prices in the state is surprising, considering that a sizable section of the consumers refrains from eating onions during the just-concluded Shravan month.

APMC insiders said some farmers in Nashik are holding back their stocks amid the steady rise in prices, expecting rates to increase further and secure better returns.

In Mumbai, retail onion prices currently hover between ₹60 and ₹70 per kg, an increase of ₹10 over the past month, according to wholesale trader Nitin Parak. Good-quality onions are selling wholesale at ₹52 per kg, while inferior-quality onions are priced at about ₹40 per kg.

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In Pune, onions are being sold in retail markets for ₹60-65 per kg, while the wholesale price is around ₹50 per kg.

Nashik onion traders said the arrival of late Kharif onions could also be delayed because of the prolonged absence of rain. Late Kharif onions are generally harvested in January and February.

“After a long time, onion farmers are getting good prices for their produce. Wholesale prices are now stable. In October, we will get a clearer picture of late Kharif production once sowing is completed,” said Bharat Dighole, founder-president of the state onion growers’ association, adding that farmers fetched extremely low prices for their produce in May and June.

When the initial arrivals of Kharif onions started in mid-May, wholesale prices were as low as ₹7 to ₹12 per kg. One main reason for the low wholesale price was that exports to Gulf countries were severely impacted due to the conflict in West Asia, which prevented shipment of the produce.

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The Nashik farmers led by Opposition leaders had staged a stir blocking the Mumbai-Agra highway demanding government intervention to save the farmers from financial distress.

From mid-June, the wholesale prices in Nashik mandis gradually started rising following increased demand. In June, the average wholesale price hovered around ₹20 per kg.

The sharp rise in the retail prices has upset homemakers.

“I request the government to intervene to stabilise onion prices since festivals like Navratri and Diwali are approaching. Prior to onions, the retail price of sugar had also increased significantly. These are essential items for our kitchen. As a result, our kitchen budget is getting impacted,” said Anuradha Dandnaik.

Echoing similar views, Deepa Deshpande said she has reduced onion consumption due to the price rise.

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“It’s distressing that the price of onions has swelled significantly. We are using onion paste and more garlic and ginger to prepare our food,” she said.