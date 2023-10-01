Onion prices soar in Pune retail markets

PUNE As the strike of onion traders in Nashik enters its 12th day, the prices of the kitchen staple has gone up in nearby Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

(HT PHOTO)

In Pune Market Yard, the onion rate per quintal has increased by around ₹8 to ₹10 since last week.

The rates of onion in Pune’s various retail markets have now gone up to ₹30 per kg and if the strike continues the rates are likely to go up further, said traders.

Ritesh Poman, trader at Market Yard, said, “The rates of onions are now increasing from last few days in Market Yard as compared to the last month. Onion is being sold at ₹2,200 to ₹2,500 per quintal.”

“There is certainly an impact of the strike as the Nashik is the biggest onion APMC market in the country, and has been closed down for the last few days,” he said.

Onion was sold at ₹1,800 to ₹2,000 per quintal in the last week, said officials.

Onions coming to Pune’s Market Yard market mostly from Pune district itself and some from Karnataka. Most of the onions come from the Manchar, Ghodegaon and Ahmednagar farms.

As now, onion traders from all across the state are coming in support of the Nashik district onion traders over various demands, it has started impacting the other APMCs across Maharashtra.

For the last 12 days onion traders in the Nashik district’s 15 APMCs have been on strike over their various demands with the state and central government, rounds of meetings were held by the state and central ministers but in vain.

A notification issued by the finance ministry on August 19 stated that they have imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023. Most of the onion turnover in Maharashtra is from Nashik district. Among them, Lasalgaon is the biggest onion market.

Meanwhile, the local vegetable retailers in the Mandai market are also worried about the increasing prices.

Santosh Chavan, vegetable seller, said, “As the Ganpati festival is over many people have started eating non-vegetarian food which needs onions to cook. So, prices will go up now that the festival is over.”

“Onion is being sold at ₹35 to ₹30 per kg in the market today,” he said.

