Online fraudsters dupe businessman of 4.48 crore in Pune

Pune: The Mundhwa police filed a case against cyber fraudsters for allegedly hacking into the email account of a businessman and defrauding him of ₹4.48 crore. The 48-year-old victim and complainant sells expensive paintings in the country and abroad. The complaint has been filed under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act.

According to the police, the victim was in talks with an international company Jerar Marty. The cyber criminals contacted the victim using a fake email id in the name of Marty. Through seven to eight transactions, 5.97 lakh US dollars amounting to ₹4.48 crore was transferred to the said account that was siphoned off by the hackers.

Inspector Vijay Patil, the investigation officer in the case, said that the fraud took place between March 26 and May 2021. “On releasing the fraud, the complainant lodged an FIR. The complainant’s company staff found the email details bonafide and fell for it,” he said.