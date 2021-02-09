Online meeting faceoff: Opposition agitates in front of mayor’s office

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and opposition parties engaged in a war of words on Monday on the issue of organising general body meetings.

The state government gave instructions to organise the general body meeting physically on Monday 8th February and the disaster management department issued a notification for it.

Responding to the criticism, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “Why were instructions only given to PMC and no other municipal corporations in the state? Ideally, they should give it permanently, but the order mentioned only one day that is February 8th. Also, the PMC should get orders from the urban development department.”

Though the state instructed to organise the general body meeting physically, the ruling BJP decided to organise it online and warned that they would conduct it online until the urban development department issued orders for a physical gathering.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit president Chetan Tupe, opposition leader Deepali Dhumal, Congress leader Aba Bagul, Shiv Sena leader Prithviraj Sutar and other elected members took part in the agitation in the mayor’s office and condemned the ruling BJP.

Opposition party members alleged that the BJP did not want to organise a physical general body meeting and given an answer to opposition parties on various issues.