Online trading fraud: Pune bizman loses 9.21 lakh to a scammer

PUNE A Pune-based businessman, Rajesh Gulhane (47), on Wednesday lodged a complaint with cyber crime department in Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, after he lost ₹9.21 lakh in a month to a scammer.

According to the complainant, who resides in Katraj, he eceived calls and messages on WhatsApp regarding trading through Singapore based Asia and Malasia Kepel Corportion Company in April 2022. After further discussion, a person named Rika Lima took him in confidence into investing in trading.

Lima pretended to be chief representative of the company and offered good returns, said Gulhane in his complaint.

On April 18, Gulhane transferred ₹50,000 as initial investment amount in a bank account in Jarkhand. Gulhane in his complaint mentioned that he had earned ₹8,000 profit through his initial trading. Later he invested ₹4.5 lakh.

By April end, Gulhane had invested to ₹9.21 lakh on which he had earned profit of ₹15.70 lakh. When Gulhane requested to withdraw the amount, the accused told him to deposit ₹3 lakh to process his request. This is when he registered a complaint.

The police registered a case under sections 419, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.