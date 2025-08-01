Only UDID certificate mandatory for exam concessions

PUNE: With the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education having decided on July 30 to grant exam-related concessions to students with disabilities solely on the basis of the unique disability identity (UDID) certificate, the decision is being hailed as a positive step for students with disabilities however it has created confusion and concern among the parents of autistic students. Mumbai, India – 11, Feb 2025: Students appearing for the Class 12th board exam at an examination centre at Maharashtra College at Nagpada, the class 12 standard examination starts today across the State, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

While students will no longer need to submit separate medical certificates signed by the district civil surgeon to avail concessions for Class 10 and 12 board exams, the UDID certificate does not clearly mention the specific academic concessions required by autistic students, raising concerns about how they will receive appropriate support during the board exams.

Under the current system, students with special needs falling under 21 categories of disabilities including visual impairment, hearing loss, speech and language disorders, locomotor disabilities, mental illness, cerebral palsy, autism, multiple disabilities, intellectual disability, thalassaemia, haemophilia, sickle cell disease, and Parkinson’s are entitled to various academic concessions such as writer assistance, extra time during exams, and relaxation in subject choices. To avail these benefits, students up until now had to submit a medical certificate from the district civil surgeon in addition to the standard disability certificate. With the recent directive however, the board has categorically stated that only the UDID certificate will be sufficient, going forward, eliminating the need for an additional medical document. Although the parents of autistic students have expressed concern over this change, pointing out that the UDID certificate does not specify the learning challenges unique to autism, nor does it outline the academic concessions needed.

Autistic students often struggle with subjects like mathematics, science, and languages. In such cases, schools typically allow substitution of subjects for example, home science instead of science, or alternative basic math from lower grades instead of geometry or algebra. These substitutions and other concessions like writer assistance and extra time during exams are usually based on detailed assessments conducted by specialists at public hospitals. These assessments take up to four months and result in detailed concession certificates tailored to the student’s needs.

The UDID certificate, however, does not mention such detailed academic concessions, leading parents to worry that these essential concessions might no longer be available. As the board has not issued any clear guidelines on how such needs will be addressed under the new system, the lack of clarity has caused confusion.

Without the necessary academic concessions, autistic students may find it difficult to pass Class 10 and 12 examinations, potentially missing out on future opportunities. Many students on the autism spectrum have demonstrated high potential in fields such as computer applications, coding, and software testing. Losing exam-related support at the school level could hinder access to such opportunities.

Schools typically ask parents to submit concession certificates between August and September for students appearing in the Class 10 exams. As the assessment and certification process for autistic students is time-consuming, hospitals often advise parents to begin the process well in advance.

In response to various concerns, Sharad Gosavi, president of the Maharashtra State Board, said that the new system will prioritise the UDID certificate, and students without UDID cards will still be eligible for concessions based on recommendations from doctors and specialists. He also assured that the old process for autistic students will continue to remain in place to ensure that they are not disadvantaged. However, he emphasised that safeguards will be put in place to prevent misuse of the UDID system.