Opposition demands offline meetings, BJP chooses online
Opposition parties have remained firm on their demand for offline general body meetings, but the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to organise online meetings until the state government directs otherwise.
Congress leader Aba Bagul said, “Recently, elected members from the Thane Municipal Corporation filed a petition in court demanding a general body meeting in the presence of elected members. The Court gave them permission.”
Bagul added, “I have handed over the court’s order to mayor Murlidhar Mohol and demanded that the BJP now follow the court’s decision.”
Leader of house Ganesh Bidkar said, “We too are making the same demand and asking the state government to issue guidelines for the same. The opposition is in power in the state. They should contact the state government to bring such orders.”
The Maharashtra government’s current instructions are to organise online general body meetings.
On Tuesday, BJP held an online meeting.
Bagul said, “To avoid the contempt of court, the ruling party must contact the state government and take guidance.”
