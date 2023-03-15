OPS strike: Sassoon’s patient services, admin work, surgeries hit

The strike of the state government employees continued for the second day demanding old pension scheme (OPS). On the second day, nurses, Class 3 & 4 staff, technicians of Sassoon General Hospital continued to participate in the strike, affecting the day-to-day activities of the hospital.

State Government employees protest on second day at Central administrative building in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Patient services and administrative work were affected. Major and minor surgeries, except for emergencies, fell by more than half. To ensure that there is no impact on patient care, the hospital authorities hired staff on contractual basis on Wednesday.

The 17,000-bed hospital has 783 nurses, of which 773 participated in the strike. The hospital had 622 Class 3 and 4 employees, of which 617 participated. Despite having 120 employees outsourced from a private agency, they were overburdened.

Cleanliness work and work of transporting patients to the ward were hit. Patients were seen transported by relatives due to lack of staff.

No effect on OPD, surgeries postponed

Dr Bharti Daswani, medical superintendent, Sassoon hospital said, “An average of 1,800 patients are treated in the outpatient department in Sassoon every day. On Tuesday also, 1,712 people received treatment in the OPD and services were not affected.”

Of 40-45 major surgeries, only 10 were performed on Tuesday. This includes three in trauma, three in general, four caesarean surgeries. On an average, 80 to 100 minor surgeries are performed daily, but none was performed on Tuesday due to the strike. Only 15 patients underwent dialysis.

The dean’s office also did not have staff, work was done by contractual staff.

Dr Sanjeev Thakur dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital said, “Medical doctors, trainee doctors, trainee nurses were given service in the ward so that the patient care is not disrupted. Also, the work of Class 3 and 4 employees was done by the employees on contract basis. Emergency services are in operation and some surgeries are also underway.”

