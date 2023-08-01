50K seats remain vacant after three regular rounds, one special round of Class 11 admissions

Pune

A total 50,034 seats remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region even after completion of three regular rounds and one special round of the Class 11 or first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions. In all the rounds held till now, a total 100,438 students registered for the online centralised admission process. Of these, 66,116 were admitted for a total 116,150 available seats.

While from Tuesday, August 1, the second special round of the Class 11 admission process will begin and new students who have not yet registered or not yet taken admission for any reason can register themselves for the admission process.

In the first special round which ended on July 31, a total 61,800 seats were available for which 28,962 students were eligible. Of the 28,962 eligible students, 25,973 were allotted a college. Of the 25,973 students who were allotted colleges, only 21,300 students took admission in the first special round. Of the 21,300 students who took admission in the first special round, 2,074 students were given the college of their first preference; 1,067 students were given the college of their second preference; and 523 students were given the college of their third preference.

Meanwhile, the detailed schedule of the second special round for Class 11 online centralised admissions for the Pune region was declared on Tuesday by the director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune. After completion of the first special round on Monday, the vacancy list is being displayed by the colleges and the allotment list of the second special round will be declared at 10 pm on August 4.

As per the schedule of the second special round, new submissions and updating of part 2 forms and registration of new students begins on August 1. Till 10 pm on August 3, the application form (part 1) edit and choice filling or updating of option form (part 2) for the second special round will be available online.

At 10 am on August 4, the junior college allotment list for the second special round admission process will be displayed online. Accordingly, the cut-off list for the admission round will be displayed and SMSes will be sent to the students. “Thereafter, between 10 am on August 4 and 6 pm on August 5, students need to confirm their admission in the allotted colleges. If a student wants to take admission in the allotted junior college, he/she must click on ‘proceed for admission’ in the student login, upload the required documents and confirm admission in the allotted junior college. If any student wishes to cancel his/her admission, he/she must think before cancellation as this may be the last round. Many of the seats are expected to fill up in this round,” as per the official statement issued by the education department.

Whereas on August 5, junior colleges will upload the status of the admitted students on the website and display quota-wise vacancies.