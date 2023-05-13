Hearing on formation of municipal council for Uruli Devachi and Phursungi from May 15

The notification to exclude the Phursungi and Uruli Devachi villages from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and establish a separate municipal council for these two villages has received over 6,500 objections and suggestion. Considering this, a hearing is scheduled to begin on May 15, and the final report will be submitted to the state government.

The Maharastra government on March 31 announced the decision to form the separate municipal council for Uruli Devachi and Phursungi. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Maharastra government on March 31 announced the decision to form the separate municipal council for Uruli Devachi and Phursungi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujwal Keskar said, “We opposed the state government’s decision, even though our party is ruling at the state level. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took this decision to rehabilitate former minister of state Vijay Shivtare. This is a political decision and will not benefit the citizens. It will create a negative impact on the development of these two places.”

“Considering that over 6,500 objections are received, we request the district collector to conduct the hearing himself, instead of appointing an additional collector or deputy collector level officer,” added Keskar.

Officers from district collector’s office, requesting anonymity said, “Usually in such cases, the district collector appoints a junior officer to hear objections and prepare the report. The report gets submitted in his name. Collector cannot spend a lot of time on hearings, as the number of objections is over 6,500.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON