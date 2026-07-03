Over 62.8 lakh register for NCMC ahead of Aug 1 deadline

Pune: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) project has gathered significant momentum across the state, with over 62.86 lakh passengers registering for the smart card and more than 35.52 lakh cards already activated as the transport utility intensifies preparations ahead of the August 1 deadline.

MSRTC’s NCMC project has gathered momentum with over 62.86 lakh passengers registering for the smart card and more than 35.52 lakh cards already activated. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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From August 1, the NCMC Smart Card will become mandatory for women passengers, senior citizens and Amrit Senior Citizens to avail themselves of travel concessions on MSRTC buses. The corporation has urged eligible passengers who have not yet enrolled to complete the registration process.

According to data released by the state transport department, as of June 30, 2026, 6,286,765 passengers have registered for the NCMC Smart Card, while 3,552,332 cards have been activated. The initiative forms a key part of MSRTC’s push towards digital ticketing, seamless fare collection and the implementation of the “One Nation, One Card” ecosystem across its bus network.

Among the regional offices, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has emerged as the best-performing region with 1,593,256 registrations, of which 886,473 cards have already been activated. Pune region follows with 1,471,436 registrations, while Nashik region has recorded 1,438,069 registrations.

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{{^usCountry}} At the divisional level, Jalgaon has topped the state with 463,230 registrations, followed by Ahilyanagar (395,515), Satara (348,418), Solapur (342,242), Buldhana (331,011) and Beed (327,709). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the divisional level, Jalgaon has topped the state with 463,230 registrations, followed by Ahilyanagar (395,515), Satara (348,418), Solapur (342,242), Buldhana (331,011) and Beed (327,709). {{/usCountry}}

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State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said the overwhelming response to the NCMC project reflects passengers’ growing acceptance of digital public transport services. “We have instructed the corporation to speed up activation of the remaining registered cards and ensure that every eligible passenger receives the benefits of the scheme,” he said.

While 70-year-old Pune resident Shrikant Kulkarni welcomed the initiative, saying the smart card would make bus travel much more convenient. “A single card that works digitally will save time and make travelling much easier. I have completed my registration and would encourage others to do the same,” said 70-year-old Shrikant Kulkarni.

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Officials said a special drive will continue over the coming weeks to activate the remaining registered cards and increase enrolment.