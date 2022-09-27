Over 800 calls received on Pune distress helpline in 1 year related to job loss

The distress helpline number received more than 800 calls in a year seeking help relating to job loss. The calls reflected people’s mental health following job search and hire-and-fire policy.

A nationwide ‘Distress Helpline’ number is run by Connecting NGO from Pune for the last 17 years as a ‘Listening Service’ for the people who are suffering from distress. From March 2021 to April 2022, 4,274 calls were received on the helpline with queries relating to job frustration, mental stress, relationship problems and many more.

According to the official data, out of these calls, 45% were related to family issues, 20% were related to jobs, 16% financial problems and the remaining were other calls.

More calls have been received from men – 2,590 – than women – 1,375. The helpline also received 20 calls from the LGBT community.

Apart from Call Listening services, the NGO has also provided ‘Distress Email’ facility through which people could write a detailed mail to get help. The helpline received 373 emails seeking help.

Kajari Mitra, CEO of Connecting NGO, said, “Family disputes, job-related issues, financial problems, relationship issues are some important reasons behind the increasing depression among the people. When somebody is in depression, then we need to listen to him/her, understand him/her. If we provide them a proper window, then they are likely to come out of the depression.”

Mitra added that through their Listening Services, they have saved hundreds of lives. If anybody feels depressed, they can call on 99220 04305 / 99220 01122 to get instant listening services, Mitra added.