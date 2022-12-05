Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Paan vendor attacked with knife in Kondhwa

Paan vendor attacked with knife in Kondhwa

pune news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 07:22 PM IST

The Kondhwa police have booked six unidentified youths for assaulting a paan vendor near NIBM road chowk on Sunday night

According to the police, the suspects arrived at the paan stall around 11.30 pm, picked up a quarrel over a petty reason and attacked the 21-year-old vendor with a knife and fled the spot. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByNadeem Inamdar

The Kondhwa police have booked six unidentified youths for assaulting a paan vendor near NIBM road chowk on Sunday night.

According to the police, the suspects arrived at the paan stall around 11.30 pm, picked up a quarrel over a petty reason and attacked the 21-year-old vendor with a knife and fled the spot.

A case under Indian Penal Code ( IPC) 395 and 34 has been lodged against the accused who are yet to be identified, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP