Paediatric health care revamped in Pune in anticipation of third Covid wave

In anticipation of the third Covid-19 wave which is likely to affect children more than the adults since they have not been vaccinated, the paediatric hospitals in the Pune district are being revamped.

The state family welfare department has asked all district health offices to repair the paediatric units, increase beds and also ensure central oxygen supply to all the wards. The department has also asked to ensure that all the units are manned with sufficient experts.

The state government has asked the district administration to ensure that all the special newborn care unit (SNCU), neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), High Dependency Unit for Children (HDU), mother newborn care unit (MNCU) and Paediatric Intensive Care Unit are structurally stable and that all the necessary repair works have been undertaken.

The health department has also asked to increase more beds for paediatric care and to ensure that all the beds are connected to a central oxygen system.

Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, a civil surgeon who is responsible for this said, “We have been asked to submit a google sheet report of all the paediatric hospitals which could be used if the third wave comes at all.”

“We need to ensure that the hospitals have beds and treatment facilities for the newborns as well as that they can diagnose, treat and even provide telemedicine if needed. The hospital must be manned with experts and also nurses and health officials who can treat paediatric patients,” he said.