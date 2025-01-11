Menu Explore
Painter dies after falling from ladder at construction site; contractor booked

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 11, 2025 08:48 AM IST

A painter lost his life after falling from a ladder at a construction site in Chandannagar area at around 9.29 am on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Amarnath Bharti, 54, from Uttamnagar area. The accidental death case was changed after the police probe found that Bharti was not provided with requisite safety gear. Chandannagar police have booked labour contractor Devnath Yadav.

The deceased has been identified as Amarnath Bharti, 54, from Uttamnagar area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The deceased has been identified as Amarnath Bharti, 54, from Uttamnagar area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, Bharti lost balance and fell from the ladder while painting the wall at a height of 10-12 feet, sustaining severe injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries.

As per the complaint filed by police official Mahesh Bhongle, Chandannagar Police Station has filed a case under Sections 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

