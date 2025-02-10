Pakistani currency found in residential building in Bhukum, probe on

A Pakistani currency note was found outside a lift of Iris 3, a building situated in SKYI Manas Lake City housing society in Bhukum area, on Saturday. This has created tension and raised security concerns among the residents. Sahadev Yadav, chairman of the society, has lodged a complaint with the Bavdhan police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported in a housing society close to the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Sahadev Yadav, chairman of the society, has lodged a complaint with the Bavdhan police.

Residents and villagers have joined together in requesting a thorough investigation into the matter.

Anil Vibhute, senior police inspector at Bavdhan police station, said, “The currency note was found outside the lift of the housing society. Society office bearers handed over it to us along with the application requesting to investigate the incident.’’

Vibhute said, that during the investigation, it was found that CCTV cameras in the particular area of the society had not working since November. “We are investigating the case further,” he said.