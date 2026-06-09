Panel formed to preserve rare manuscripts

The higher and technical education department on Monday constituted a manuscript advisory committee to strengthen the preservation and conservation of rare manuscripts, ancient texts and historically significant documents housed in public libraries across the state.

Higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil said the committee would play a key role in protecting valuable archival material. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Announcing the initiative, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil said the committee would play a key role in protecting valuable archival material.

The committee has been established under the Maharashtra Public Libraries framework to provide expert guidance on the conservation of old and rare books, manuscripts, periodicals and other documents of educational and historical importance. The director of libraries is appointed as the chairperson of the panel, which will function for a period of three years.

Among the experts nominated to the committee are calligrapher and Padma Shri awardee Achyut Palav, researcher Tejaswini Sachin Pathak, Shrinand Laxman Bapat of the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, historian Suraj Pandit and Abhijit Dandekar of Deccan College. The district library officer (manuscripts division) will serve as the member secretary.

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{{^usCountry}} The committee has been entrusted with identifying and facilitating the acquisition of rare manuscripts, books, journals and other historically significant records for the state. It will also recommend appropriate valuations for manuscripts and rare publications proposed for purchase by the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee has been entrusted with identifying and facilitating the acquisition of rare manuscripts, books, journals and other historically significant records for the state. It will also recommend appropriate valuations for manuscripts and rare publications proposed for purchase by the government. {{/usCountry}}

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It is mandated to meet at least twice a year and submit periodic reports to the government on its activities and recommendations.