Pune: The Solapur district administration on Monday constituted an inquiry committee headed by the sub-divisional officer to investigate the well cave-in incident at Ambe village in Pandharpur taluka that killed four workers. Panel formed to probe Pandharpur well collapse that killed four workers; ₹5 lakh aid announced

“The committee been directed to submit its report within eight days,” said district collector S Kartikeya.

The rescue operation, which lasted nearly 25 hours, concluded on Monday after all four bodies were retrieved from the well. The last body was recovered around 11 am. Medical examinations were conducted at the site before the bodies were handed over to the families after completing the necessary formalities.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am on Sunday when a large mound of soil and rocks collapsed into a well during excavation work, trapping four workers. The rescue included the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, the district administration, and local villagers.

Kartikeyan said the committee would “examine the circumstances leading to the collapse, the technical aspects of the excavation and whether adequate safety measures were in place.”

“Action will be taken against anyone found responsible for negligence, as per the rules,” he said.

The investigation will also examine whether the necessary administrative permissions had been obtained for digging the well and carrying out blasting work. “Rock samples recovered during the rescue operation will be analysed, and investigators will examine the chemicals and other materials used for blasting to establish the exact cause of the collapse,” Kartikeyan said.

To prevent a recurrence, the administration has decided to fill up the well following technical advice from the NDRF. Barricades will also be erected around the site to prevent people from entering.

Rural development minister and Solapur guardian minister Jaykumar Gore visited Ambe village around 1 am to review the rescue efforts and announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Gore said, “The responsibility would be fixed after examining whether safety regulations had been violated.”