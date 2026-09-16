‘Parents took away passport, Japan residence card, over friendship with man’: FIR lodged on woman’s complaint

A 22-year-old woman from Talegaon Dabhade alleged that her parents assaulted and threatened her following a dispute over her friendship with a male acquaintance and also took away her passport, visa and Japanese residence card, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Samruddhi Sunil Shahane, met her Indian male friend in Japan. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The woman, who completed her education in Japan and currently works for a private company, alleged that her parents locked her out of their house. The incident occurred around 1:30pm on Saturday at the woman’s residence in Tukaram Nagar. Based on her complaint, the Talegaon Dabhade police registered a case against her parents on Sunday under sections 304, 115(2), 352, 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, the woman, identified as Samruddhi Sunil Shahane, met her Indian male friend in Japan. The two later remained in contact. Her parents allegedly disapproved of their friendship and asked her to stay away from him.

Senior police inspector Kishor Patil of the Talegaon Dabhade police station said the dispute escalated after the woman’s parents objected to her plans to meet the friend.

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{{^usCountry}} “She alleged that her parents forced her out of the house. Her parents allegedly took away her passport, visa and Japanese residence card, locked the house and kept the keys with themselves,” Patil said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She alleged that her parents forced her out of the house. Her parents allegedly took away her passport, visa and Japanese residence card, locked the house and kept the keys with themselves,” Patil said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the police, Samruddhi quoted her mother as saying, “Japanese laws are very strict. How will you go to Japan now?”

Police are investigating the allegations, including the circumstances in which the woman’s passport and other Japan-related documents were allegedly taken.