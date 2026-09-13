Gurugram: 17-yr-old dies by suicide after ‘online friend’ fakes his death
Police booked an unidentified suspect under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after the girl’s parents found chats on her mother’s phone.
A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her Sector 104 residence after a man she had reportedly befriended on social media faked his death by suicide, after the girl reportedly rejected his threats to move to Bihar and live with him, as per a complaint filed by the girl’s parents with the police.
The parents also alleged that the man may have befriended her at a coaching centre in Sector 14, where she took classes for NEET. The girl died by suicide on August 6, and the parents filed a complaint on Friday, after they discovered the social media chats between the girl and the man on the girl’s mother’s phone.
Police said that an unidentified suspect has been booked on charges of abetment, after her parents recently found the chats of their daughter and lodged a complaint on Friday.
The police said that as per the chats, when the girl refused to move to Bihar, a friend of the suspect’s allegedly lied messaged her, saying her refusal had driven the man to commit suicide. Within minutes of reading the message at around 2.10pm on August 6, the girl allegedly died by suicide inside her bedroom, a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said. “Her brother had spotted her and had alerted the parents and neighbours. She was rushed to private hospital but was declared dead,” the officer said.
The officer said, “They also found the chats where she was informed about the fake suicide news, moments after which she committed suicide. They immediately met the deputy commissioner of police (west) and filed a complaint, following which an FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 107 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Rajendra Park police station on Friday night.”
The victim’s father told police that she had confided to her mother about the harassment and blackmailing by the suspect over video calls, wherein he allegedly threatened to leak their private conversations. “My wife, a teacher, has asked our daughter to stop taking the suspect’s calls and focus on herself. She had even spoken the suspect, asking him to stop calling our daughter and focus on his studies. However, he continued to harass her,” he alleged.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.