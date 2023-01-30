Passengers complain about ‘dirty’ vista dome coach of Pragati Express

PUNE: Barely a year since one vista dome coach was attached to the Pragati Express (train number 12126) in July 2022 than the passengers have started complaining about its ‘unclean’ condition.

Ila Johari, who was travelling from Pune to Mumbai by the Pragati Express Sunday morning, tweeted, “Vista dome Pragati Express train number 12126 from Pune - A dirty carpet, floor not swept, seats with dirt on them, a stinking washroom and run down vista dome seats as compared to the Deccan Queen; all for a premium. Let’s forget no views at the front due to the coach next to the engine.”

IT professional Sachin Alande who travelled recently in the vista dome coach of the Pragati Express, said, “The entire coach was stinking and it hadn’t been properly cleaned. We are paying such high fares for the scenic views and for better facilities inside the coach. The railways should immediately deploy cleaning services in this coach.”

Whereas the Pune railway division’s official reply to the disgruntled passengers stated, “Sorry for the inconvenience. Your matter has been noticed and the maintenance supervisor has informed to look into it. We wish you a pleasant, safe and comfortable journey ahead.”

According to information shared by the central railway (CR), back in June 2021, one vista dome coach was attached to the Deccan Queen for the very first time. On August 15, one more vista dome coach was added to the same train, looking at the response from passengers. Whereas in May 2022, one vista dome coach was added to another train namely, the Deccan Express. Considering the passenger response, a vista dome coach was subsequently attached to the Pragati Express (train number 12126) in July last year.

The unique vista dome coaches have a glass rooftop and several extraordinary features such as wide window panes, LED lights, rotating seats and pushback chairs, GPS-based information system, multiple television screens, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide sliding doors for differently-abled persons, toilets with ceramic tile flooring and so on. Whereas to avail these benefits, passengers have to pay higher-than-normal fares. The price of travelling in a vista dome coach in the Deccan Queen is Rs815 while that in the Pragati Express is Rs975.