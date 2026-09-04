Passengers unhappy over 25% night auto surcharge

Autorickshaw passengers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have expressed disappointment over the 25% night surcharge introduced from midnight to 5 am under the revised fare structure that came into effect on September 1.

Also, passengers travelling between 11 pm and 5 am in Pune rural must pay a 40% night surcharge . (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Also, passengers travelling between 11 pm and 5 am in Pune rural must pay a 40% night surcharge .

The revised fare structure has set the minimum fare at ₹30 for the first 1.5 km, while passengers will be charged ₹20 for every subsequent kilometre.

“People who have to travel late at night, especially those returning from work or travelling to railway stations and hospitals, will now have to bear a higher cost. The additional 25% charge will put an extra burden on passengers who have limited transport options at night,” said Mithin Dhruval, a passenger.

The revised fare structure also allows autorickshaw drivers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to charge ₹3 for luggage measuring 60×40 cm or larger carried by passengers. The move is expected to particularly affect passengers travelling with larger bags or luggage.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has given autorickshaw owners until February 28, 2027, to calibrate their meters according to the revised fares. To facilitate the transition, temporary tariff cards reflecting the new fares have been issued and will remain valid until February 28, 2027. After February 28, the temporary tariff cards will no longer be accepted and passengers will have to be charged strictly according to the calibrated meter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has given autorickshaw owners until February 28, 2027, to calibrate their meters according to the revised fares. To facilitate the transition, temporary tariff cards reflecting the new fares have been issued and will remain valid until February 28, 2027. After February 28, the temporary tariff cards will no longer be accepted and passengers will have to be charged strictly according to the calibrated meter. {{/usCountry}}

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The Pune RTO has arranged facilities for meter inspection and calibration at several locations. These include opposite Alankar Police Station in Karvenagar, near the EON Park Police Chowky in Kharadi and at the testing ground in Dive.

Pune Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Archana Gaikwad said, “The facilities had been made available to ensure that autorickshaw meters are updated according to the revised fare structure and that both passengers and drivers face fewer difficulties during the transition.”

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