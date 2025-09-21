Pawar hears 4,800 complaints at Pimpri-Chinchwad Jansamvad

After holding a Jansamvad in Hadapsar, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday interacted with residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad, where over 4,800 citizens submitted grievances. Officials from 25 government departments were present at the public outreach programme. Citizens said the repetition of such complaints reflected the failure of the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations as well as the police. (HT)

Most complaints were related to water supply, sanitation and traffic—issues that had also dominated the Hadapsar Jansamvad. Citizens said the repetition of such complaints reflected the failure of the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations as well as the police.

Rahul Walke of Dighi said, “It is sad that a leader at the level of the deputy chief minister has to listen to basic problems like water and sanitation. This should be an eye-opener for Ajit Pawar. If the municipal administrations functioned effectively, these issues would not have reached him.”

Pawar said he had heard every grievance brought before him. “We resolved several problems on the spot through the local administration present here. Other issues will be forwarded to Mantralaya and the related departments. We have a strong follow-up mechanism to ensure every problem is addressed,” he said.

Later, speaking to the media, Pawar condemned the attack on journalists in Nashik district by goons when they went to cover a story, and promised strict action against those involved.

Three scribes in Trimbakeshwar to report seers’ gathering ahead of the Kumbh Mela were allegedly physically assaulted by unidentified people over paying vehicle entry fee in Trimbakeshwar on Saturday.