Pawar says India lacks strong ties with neighbours

Pune: Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), on Tuesday expressed concern over what he termed as the Union government’s failure to maintain constructive relations with neighbouring countries. Addressing party workers in Pune during the NCP (SP)’s 26th Foundation Day, Pawar said the current foreign policy has not fostered an environment for effective regional diplomacy. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday expressed concern over what he termed as the Union government’s failure to maintain constructive relations with neighbouring countries. (HT)

“During Jawaharlal Nehru’s leadership, India had cordial ties with its neighbours,” Pawar noted, contrasting it with what he called a sharp decline in relations with countries such as Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

“The map of India tells a story — to the north are Pakistan and China, to the east is Bangladesh, and to the south, Sri Lanka. How many of these countries can we claim to have positive and consistent engagement with today?” he asked.

Referring to the aftermath of a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Pawar said his party had refrained from politicising the issue, instead choosing to stand behind the government on matters of national security.

“When civilians were killed in the Pahalgam incident, we did not criticise the Centre. We said we would support any firm response,” he said.

Pawar said that India’s diplomatic position, once respected in the neighbourhood, has weakened. He pointed out that while Bangladesh owes its creation to India’s efforts, it now seems distant.

“Sri Lanka is increasingly leaning towards China, raising doubts about its strategic alignment with us,” he said.

He concluded by saying that the current situation points to a failure of leadership in nurturing bilateral ties.

“India today cannot claim to have a meaningful dialogue with any of its immediate neighbours. This will come at a cost,” he warned.

Pawar also emphasised that his party would not use these issues for political mileage but, along with the Congress and Left parties, would continue to work towards the country’s overall progress.

Supriya Sule, the party’s working president, shared her experience from a recent delegation visit to Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa. She said the leaders there spoke warmly of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi. “Even as they acknowledge Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the legacy of past Indian leaders remains strong in their memory,” Sule said.