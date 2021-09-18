PCB receives 24 applications seeking trade licence following sealing of three food joints

Pune: The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has sealed Shegaon Kachori joint, the third establishment to be shut down after it launched a drive against hostels and business establishments operating without the mandatory trade licence. Fearing action from authorities, PCB received 24 applications seeking trade licence on Saturday. Around 700 establishments are on the radar of the cantonment board administration with the CEO releasing a list of 32 establishments who were served notices for licence violations.

PCB CEO Amit Kumar said, “We took action against three of the establishments and sealed them till further orders. It is our endeavour to make the cantonment board safe for visitors and residents as the area has seen two major fire incidents in the recent past at Fashion Street and Shivaji market. Hence, a non-objection certificate (NOC) will be a very important document as we don’t want to take any chances. We have received 24 applications so far from different applicants for trade licences and 32 establishments are on our watch list. Also, establishments operating before 2006 will also have to take trade licences afresh failing which they will face similar action. We want to make the board area safe for the people and present action is aimed at making the establishments accountable under the cantonment act for safe and secure cantonment in the larger interests of the citizens.”

The PCB on Friday sealed Hotel Delhi Darbar and Sujata Mastani.

The cantonment board, a week ago, had announced that starting September 15, it would seal shops and business establishments that do not have the mandatory trade licence.

The PCB charges between Rs800 and Rs3,000 per licence. Applicants have to apply through the board website and submit documents online. The licence will be given on completion of the procedure and an applicant does not need to visit the Cantonment office physically. It is mandatory for the applicant to submit a fire safety and hygiene certificate while applying for the licence. As per the Cantonment Act 2006, the board can also charge fines of Rs50,000. Traders, who have trade licences before 2006, do not have to apply, barring certain exceptions, states the Cantonment Act, 2006.

Hotels that sought licence

MG ROAD

Bangalore Café.

Ziyon Events (above Jammu & Kashmir bank).

TABOOT STREET

Suleman Usman Mithaiwala

Pune Darbar.

SACHAPIR STREET

Modern Kitchen.

Modern Foods

SYNAGOGUE STREET

Cafe Taiba.

Cafe Kaz.

BOOTEE STREET

J.M Café.

MOLEDINA ROAD- STERLING CENTER

Barista

Yana Sizzlers

EAST STREET

Sahana Veg.

Sahaji Paratha House.

EffenGut to go cafe.

Mughals.