Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has begun disbursing ₹10 lakh ex gratia compensation to the families of those who died in the Moshi garbage depot accident on July 8. Civic officials said on Wednesday that payments have already been credited to the legal heirs of four victims.

PCMC begins ₹10 lakh compensation disbursal to families of Moshi tragedy victims

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The compensation process began two weeks after the July 8 accident at the Moshi garbage depot, which claimed nine lives. The civic body had announced financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the nine people who died in the accident.

The victims were Sunny Mane, Rahul Gaikwad, Vaman Kasbe, Akshay Sawant, Bhavesh Wani, Sunil Korke, Mahesh Kumbhar, Nagesh Gaikwad and Ranjeet Patil.

Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi said the compensation is being transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts after verifying the required documents.

The legal heirs of Sunny Mane, Rahul Gaikwad, Vaman Kasbe and Akshay Sawant have already received the financial assistance. In Mane’s case, the amount was equally shared between his wife and mother. Gaikwad’s compensation was distributed among his wife, mother and father according to the legal entitlement, while Kasbe’s wife received the full amount.

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{{^usCountry}} The civic administration said verification of documents submitted by the families of Bhavesh Wani, Sunil Korke, Mahesh Kumbhar, Nagesh Gaikwad and Ranjeet Patil is in the final stage. The remaining payments will be released immediately after the completion of the administrative process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic administration said verification of documents submitted by the families of Bhavesh Wani, Sunil Korke, Mahesh Kumbhar, Nagesh Gaikwad and Ranjeet Patil is in the final stage. The remaining payments will be released immediately after the completion of the administrative process. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Vijay Suryawanshi, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “Providing financial assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in the Moshi tragedy remains our priority. As soon as the required documents are completed, the compensation is being transferred directly to the eligible legal heirs. The remaining cases are in the final stage of processing and will be cleared at the earliest,” he said

PCMC Mayor Ravi Landge said the civic administration has been instructed to ensure that no eligible beneficiary faces unnecessary delays. “The affected families should receive immediate relief. We have directed the administration to complete the process on priority so that every eligible legal heir receives the financial assistance without delay,” Landge said.

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The July 8 accident triggered demands for stricter accountability, improved safety measures and long-term solutions to issues surrounding PCMC’s only waste processing facility.