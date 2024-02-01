PCMC firm on appointment of commercial agency to supervise private STPs

Unmoved by protest from housing societies, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) environment department on Thursday stated that a private agency will be appointed to supervise, maintain and run all private STPs (sewage treatment plants). Officials said that PCMC is following the successful practice adopted by its Pune and Nashik counterparts. The agency will visit housing societies having STPs, conduct inspections, and submit weekly reports to the PCMC environment department. Housing societies and federations in the twin city raised objections against the civic body’s decision. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PCMC on January 17 issued a public notification for the appointment of a consultant to supervise and monitor private STPs. The agency will visit housing societies having STPs, conduct inspections, and submit weekly reports to the PCMC environment department. Housing societies and federations in the twin city raised objections against the civic body’s decision.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

As per the officials, PCMC commissioner in the past had received several complaints regarding defunct STPs in big housing complexes and societies. Following this, a survey was conducted in June 2021 as per the instructions of the civic chief. It found STPs of 47 of 145 societies in PCMC defunct. Meetings were later held between civic officials and housing society members to understand the problems behind defunct STPs.

Exorbitant electricity charges by Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) and uninformed societies about the agency for STP maintenance and repairs were cited as reasons behind defunct STPs. Hence, PCMC found it necessary to allow a private agency to carry out annual maintenance and repairs of STPs, and give concession in electricity charges for water purification and STPs.

Sanjay Kulkarni, head, PCMC environment department, said, “The private firm will regularly inspect and provide required technical support for STPs to check river pollution. The decision was taken as PCMC does not have enough manpower for this work. Consulting agency will be appointed for one year from 2023-24 to monitor STPs.”

As per officials, the agency had provided technical support to societies for STPs by visiting the premises regularly. It found that out of 337 private STPs, 296 were functional and around 21.12 MLD (million litres per day) water was treated and recycled.

Kulkarni said, “As the rates for this service is not available in the government’s price list, we will study the estimate forwarded by private agencies and allocate fund in the budget for the coming year.”

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman, Chikhali-Moshi-Charholi Pimpri-Chinchwad Society Federation, said, “PCMC should scrap the decision to appoint a private agency to supervise and monitor the functioning of STPs at private housing societies as it is the responsibility of its environment department and ward offices. We will soon hold a protest against this decision.”