PCMC imposes 10 lakh penalty for Pimpri fire incident

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday imposed a fine of ₹ 10 lakh on Amruteshwar Trust for negligence over the fire at Morwadi ground in Pimpri which was doused by firefighters after two days of continuous effort. To keep a check on open grounds turning into dumping sites for scrap, the civic body is opting for stringent measures against landowners, the officials said. As per officials, a major fire broke out in a plot in Amruteshwar Colony in Morwadi owned by the Trust on February 21 at around 12.40 pm and caused a tremendous amount of toxic smoke which spread in the surrounding areas. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per officials, a major fire broke out in a plot in Amruteshwar Colony in Morwadi owned by the Trust on February 21 at around 12.40 pm and caused a tremendous amount of toxic smoke which spread in the surrounding areas. This followed a massive amount of air pollution and caused damage to the environment.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The PCMC officials said the fire was classified as a major fire and fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Pimpri, Chikhali, Pradhikaran, Bhosari, Rahatani, Moshi, Thergaon, and Talawade fire stations. A total of 16 fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire which included 10 fire tenders from PCMC and six from Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB), Dehuroad Cantonment Board (DCB), and PMRDA respectively. Also, a team of 60 firefighters was engaged in dousing the fire, they said.

“The land is being used for dumping industrial scrap which includes materials such as Industrial rubber, drums containing inflammable substances, tyres, etc. The fire emerged from these materials stored in the trust property generating thick poisonous smoke which spread for several hours and severely downgraded the environment and caused a health hazard for the public,” read the notice.

Sanjay Kulkarni, joint city engineer, Environment Department of PCMC, said, the notice has been issued as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and Environmental Protection Act, 1988.’

“The trust is directed to deposit a compensation amount of ₹ 10 lakh with the PCMC, failure to which the compensation will be attached to their property tax to recover the dues. The trust is also liable for prosecution as per the provisions of the penal and criminal laws,” he said.