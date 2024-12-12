PCMC introduces GRAP to combat air pollution with advanced tech 

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat air pollution in the city. This structured initiative combines real-time monitoring, advanced forecasting, and stringent enforcement to ensure the city’s air quality is systematically improved. GRAP’s structured approach relies on advanced forecasting tools and rigorous monitoring mechanisms to ensure timely action. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The launch of GRAP, with robust technology powered by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), PCMC has prepared a strategy to forecast, monitor, and act upon air quality challenges proactively. Reportedly PCMC is the only second city after Delhi that is to introduce this system to tackle air pollution in the city.

Commenting on the development, PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “The launch of GRAP is a milestone in PCMC’s journey toward a pollution-free environment. With advanced technology, real-time monitoring, and community participation, we aim to protect the health of our citizens while fostering sustainable development. This initiative is designed to tackle pollution systematically, and I urge all stakeholders to join hands in making this mission successful.”

GRAP’s structured approach relies on advanced forecasting tools and rigorous monitoring mechanisms to ensure timely action. Advanced air quality forecasting actions under GRAP Phases II, III, and IV will be triggered 3 days in advance based on air quality predictions as per the C-DAC decision support system (DSS).

These measures will be implemented for a minimum of 15 days or until a significant improvement in AQI is observed.

The PCMC has introduced robust measures to tackle environmental pollution as part of the GRAP. A dedicated enforcement agency has been engaged to conduct 24x7 surveillance, vigilance, and patrolling to monitor and curb various types of waste-related and environmental violations. The team comprises 39 personnel, including 1 project manager, 4 supervisors, 2 data entry operators, and 32 on-field staff. The field team will patrol the city 24x7 using clean fuel vehicles provided by the agency.