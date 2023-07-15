PCMC adds 79 electric vehicles to its fleet

In a major step towards reducing pollution from the twin city, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday leased 79 electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce vehicular emission. The civic body has taken various initiatives to combat pollution in the city and already has 22 EVs in their fleet. PCMC aims to remove diesel and petrol vehicles from their fleet, said the officials.

The Mechanical department of PCMC held the inauguration ceremony on Friday. The PCMC is acquiring 79 electric vehicles on lease for a period of five years. The number of EV vehicles can be adjusted based on future requirements, officials said.

The fleet comprises 25 Tata Nexons and 54 Tata Tigor electric cars. As per the Municipal Corporation’s policy, a total of 95 vehicles have been approved for officers and officials, and the emphasis is now on reducing the number of petrol and diesel vehicles.

Babasaheb Galbale, PCMC additional city engineer, said, “The EVs are equipped with modern systems and GPS trackers. The maintenance and repair expenses for EVs are considerably lower compared to traditional petrol and diesel vehicles, resulting in savings for the municipal corporation.”

