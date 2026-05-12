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PCMC razes 4 illegal religious structures in midnight crackdown

The action was conducted between 3 am and 5 am under tight security, after police sealed the roads leading to the locality late on Sunday night to prevent any law-and-order issues

Published on: May 12, 2026 05:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) conducted a demolition drive in the Kudalwadi and Jadhavwadi areas on Monday and razed four unauthorised religious structures—two mosques and two temples—amid massive police deployment.

According to PCMC officials, 4,336.28 sq ft of unauthorised construction was removed during the operation. (HT)

The action was conducted between 3 am and 5 am under tight security, after police sealed the roads leading to the locality late on Sunday night to prevent any law-and-order issues.

According to PCMC officials, 4,336.28 sq ft of unauthorised construction was removed during the operation. The demolished structures included illegal tin sheds, brick structures and reinforced cement concrete (RCC) constructions located along the Visava Chowk to police chowky stretch in Kudalwadi, near the Kudalwadi police outpost, on Jadhavwadi Road and on Savata Mali Mandir Road.

Tension prevailed during the demolition as local residents gathered at the spot and protested against the civic action. Two JCB machines deployed for the demolition were allegedly damaged after stone-pelting by angry residents, though police officials did not officially confirm the vandalism.

Suryavanshi said, “The municipal corporation will continue strict action against illegal structures. Citizens should follow the law and cooperate in the planned development of the city.”

Mahesh Landge, MLA, Bhosari Assembly, said, “It is necessary to take action against illegal places of worship that provide shelter to anti-national tendencies. No compromise will be made from the perspective of national security,” he said.

Last April, the PCMC had issued notices to a total of 31 unauthorised religious structures—18 mosques and 13 temples in Kudalwadi and surrounding areas—for erecting structures without approval from the civic building permission department. They were asked to remove the establishments within two weeks.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / PCMC razes 4 illegal religious structures in midnight crackdown
Home / Cities / Pune / PCMC razes 4 illegal religious structures in midnight crackdown
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